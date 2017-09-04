Nikki Haley to UN: North Korea Is ‘Begging for War’

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has called on the United Nations Security Council to take the strongest measures possible against North Korea, which she says is “begging for war” after its sixth missile test. “Enough is enough. War is never something the United States wants. We don’t want it now. But our country’s patience is not unlimited,” Haley said Monday at an emergency meeting of the council. The meeting came after North Korea proudly declared it had detonated a hydrogen bomb a day earlier, a move that saw Washington threaten possible military action in response. Haley said the U.S. will also pay close attention to any countries doing business with North Korea and “giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions.” The U.S. plans to draft a new resolution on North Korea this week, she said. Other council members, including Japan and France, called for harsher sanctions against Pyongyang, while Russia and China reiterated calls for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.