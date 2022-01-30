Nils Lofgren Cuts Ties With Spotify Over ‘Lies and Misinformation’
ABANDON SHIP
Nils Lofgren, the legendary guitarist of E Street Band and Crazy Horse, is the latest musician to cut ties with Spotify over the streaming service’s refusal to filter out COVID-19 misinformation. In a statement on Saturday, he said he had already gotten “the last 27 years of my music taken off Spotify” after joining Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in their stand against the platform. “When these heroic women and men, who’ve spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help you don’t turn your back on them for money and power. You listen and stand with them,” he wrote, referring to the health-care professionals who first called out Spotify’s role in enabling COVID-19 misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience. Author and research professor Brené Brown also announced Saturday that she would not be releasing any new podcasts on Spotify “until further notice” amid growing controversy over Joe Rogan’s presence on the streaming service. Brown did not cite a reason for her decision, but told fans of the pause in a brief statement on Twitter, saying, “I’m sorry and I’ll let you know if and when that changes.”