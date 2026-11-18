NO SURVIVORS Nineteen Killed in Plane Crash Fireball Investigators are probing what may have caused the horror incident. gor Dvurekov/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0 # 1

All 19 people aboard a Russian military plane have died after the aircraft crashed in a remote region of Siberia. The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the deaths of those traveling on the Antonov An-12 transport aircraft that went down in the Kemerovo region on Tuesday night. Local Governor Ilya Seredyuk said the plane crashed near Yagunovo, a village just south of the regional capital of Kemerovo. Investigators are now probing what caused the horrific incident, with a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces on site. The Defense Ministry believes a technical malfunction may have been responsible, with Baza, a Telegram news channel, suggesting that a fuel leak may have caused it to go down. The channel added that the plane might have hit the ground as the pilot attempted an emergency landing during its flight from Novosibirsk to Kansk.

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