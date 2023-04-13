‘Ninja Killer’ Talks Justice in Last Words Before Florida Execution
‘LOOK AT MY CASE’
The man dubbed the “ninja killer” was executed in Florida Wednesday over the 1989 double murder of New Jersey couple Robert and Georgette Sturmfels. According to the Associated Press, the execution, scheduled for 6:00 p.m., began without delay, and by 6:15 p.m., Louis Bernard Gaskin was pronounced dead, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed. Before being injected with a lethal cocktail of drugs, Gaskin replied when asked if he had any final statement: “Justice is not about the crime. It’s not about the criminal. It’s about the law.” Making an example of his failed appeals, including with the U.S. Supreme Court, he said, “Look at my case.” Gaskin had his last meal at 9:45 a.m., the Associated Press reported, citing Department of Corrections spokesperson Kayla McLaughlin Smith. The meal consisted of BBQ pork ribs, pork and turkey neck, Buffalo wings, shrimp fried rice, french fries and water. He met with his sister but choose not to meet with a spiritual adviser. Relatives of the victims were not present during the execution, which was marked Florida’s 101st since it was reinstated in 1976.