Cook Everything Outside – From Pizza to Ribs – With This Woodfire Oven
Outdoor entertaining is a blast for guests, but it’s a hassle for hosts. Who wants to miss their own party trekking back and forth to the kitchen? Ninja Kitchen’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven keeps the chef in the action. From casseroles to pork shoulders, this electric oven reaches 105-700°F so it can handle whatever is on the menu. The eight different cook settings (pizza, max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm) make this oven a year-round staple. The oven is large enough for 12 pound Thanksgiving turkeys or 12 inch pizzas, so your guest list can grow without additional stress.
The cooking experience is highly customizable and hassle-free. The pizza setting can be specified based on your pizza style of choice (Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen). You can feed the masses in no time since no rotate pizzas can be made back-to-back every three minutes. Proteins are just as easy. Achieving a high-heat char on a steak takes only seven minutes and slow-roasted chicken is only a button press away. Want to create a smoky, woodfire flavor? Add one half cup of woodfire pellets at any temperature to completely change the taste of your dish.
