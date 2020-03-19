CHEAT SHEET
NJ Cops Bust Up Two Weddings Breaking COVID-19 Limits
PARTY’S OVER
New Jersey cops busted two weddings this week that were flouting coronavirus-prevention crowd restrictions. NJ.com reports that cops went to the Fountain Ballroom and the Lake Terrace in Lakewood and told the staff that more than 50 people could not be on site at once, bringing the celebrations to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has explicitly banned gatherings with more than 50 people, while President Trump has suggested that any gatherings be fewer than 1o people. Public health officials say that the fastest way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself is minimizing contact with others outside your home as much as possible.