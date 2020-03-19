CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    NJ Cops Bust Up Two Weddings Breaking COVID-19 Limits

    PARTY’S OVER

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Grace Liang/Reuters

    New Jersey cops busted two weddings this week that were flouting coronavirus-prevention crowd restrictions. NJ.com reports that cops went to the Fountain Ballroom and the Lake Terrace in Lakewood and told the staff that more than 50 people could not be on site at once, bringing the celebrations to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has explicitly banned gatherings with more than 50 people, while President Trump has suggested that any gatherings be fewer than 1o people. Public health officials say that the fastest way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself is minimizing contact with others outside your home as much as possible.

    Read it at NJ.com
    ;