N.J. Prosecutor to Police: Stop Asking COVID-19 Patients to Post Signs on Their Homes
A New Jersey prosecutor has ordered police departments in Bergen County to stop “endangering” residents by requiring those infected with the coronavirus to identify themselves as such or post quarantine notices on their homes. “Such requirements are totally inappropriate and therefore banned,” said Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The order, which was issued on Saturday, came directly after several police chiefs “advised their residents (with COVID-19) to self-identify when seeking police assistance and/or to post notices on their residences.” Musella wrote: “Asking COVID-19 positive/quarantined individuals to self-identify that status when they seek police assistance may discourage those (with coronavirus) from seeking police assistance when they need it, thus endangering them, their families and the general public.” Bergen County has reported at least 3,494 residents who have tested positive for the virus, as well as 75 deaths.