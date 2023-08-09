Brawlin’ L.A. City Councilman Will Not Be Charged After Christmas Fight
DECK THE HALLS
Authorities have declined to pursue charges against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León after he tangled with an activist at a Christmas event last year, the Los Angeles Times confirmed Wednesday. Jason Reedy, the activist, will not be criminally charged in the incident either. The Los Angeles city attorney’s office made the decision to clear both men last week, the activist said. “I’m relieved I’m not being charged as I was the one that was assaulted and attacked,” Reedy added. “I am absolutely disappointed to see that the city attorney did not feel the need to charge Kevin de León, but it is what it is at this point.” Footage of the Dec. 9 fight shows de León, surrounded by protesters jeering him, grabbing Reedy and pushing him into a table. Both men filed battery reports against each other, with de León alleging that he was the one attacked. The councilman was previously embroiled in controversy last October after being caught using racist terms while speaking with colleagues.