Save Up to 40 Percent Off at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

In case you missed out on the post-holiday Boxing Day deals last weekend, Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale is here to help you score epic savings site-wide through the end of 2021. From men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, luxe skincare products, home decor, and even tech gadgets, the end-of-the-year sale event is one of the best post-holiday sales going on right now.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Nordstrom only offers a few sitewide sales each year, and the half-yearly sale is one of the biggest. From now through January 2, 2022, you score thousands of stellar markdowns up to 40 percent off—and this isn’t just an end-of-season liquidation clearance to get rid of stock that simply didn’t sell in 2021. In fact, it’s chock full of best-selling and top-rated labels that rarely get marked down, including Madewell, Nike, UGG, Levi’s, Charlotte Tilbury, ALO Yoga, Patagonia, YSL Beauty and so many more.

Nordstrom’s bi-annual sale is definitely one to take advantage of early while everything is still in stock. If past years are any indication of what’s to come for this year’s half-yearly sale, covetable deals will sell out quickly, so we suggest acting fast on all of the items accumulating in your cart.

Shop Women's Apparel & Accessories Sale Nordstrom's half-yearly sale includes solid discounts on tons of best-selling women's apparel brands including UGG, Levi's, Allsaints, Reformation, and Madewell. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shop Men's Apparel & Accessories Sale Take up to 50 percent off top men's apparel and accessories brands like Calvin Klein, AG denim, The North Face, Rag & Bone, and Allsaints. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shop Home Decor & Lifestyle Sale Whether you're looking to refresh your candle lineup or invest in a new statement rug, Nordstrom's half yearly sale is filled to the brime with fabulous home markdowns. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shop Beauty & Wellness Sale You can save major $$$ on luxury skin, makeup, and haircare brands right now from top-selling products by La Mer and Charlotte Tilbury, to Kiehls and Augustinus Bader. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

