Norma McCorvey of Roe vs. Wade Case Dies at 69

Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the landmark Roe vs. Wade case that legalized abortion, has died at the age of 69. She died of a heart problem at an assisted-living facility in Texas, the Washington Post reported Saturday. McCorvey’s case gave her fame as an icon for abortion rights, though she later sought to have her case overturned and expressed regret that she’d played a role in legalizing abortion. The 1973 case saw the Supreme Court rule 7-to-2 that individual states cannot ban abortion.