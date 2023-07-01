CHEAT SHEET
    North Carolina 12-Week Abortion Ban Now in Effect

    IRON FIST

    Shannon Vavra

    National Security Reporter

    Physicians hold signs to protest North Carolina Republican lawmakers' vote on a ban of most abortions in the state after 12 weeks

    (REUTERS/Erin Siegal McIntyre)

    North Carolina’s 12-week abortion ban is going into effect as of Saturday, which brings the limit for the state down from 20 weeks, just over a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Planned Parenthood and Dr. Beverly Gray, an abortion provider, had challenged the 12-week ban and requested a restraining order on the measure. A judge issued a ruling Friday allowing the measure to go into effect, however. The judge blocked a portion of the ban that would have required physicians prescribing medication abortions to document the pregnancy in medical records. In response to the legal challenge, the Republican-controlled legislature passed measures that changed or repealed almost all of the challenged portions of the law.

    Read it at ABC News
    ,