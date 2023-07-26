Autoshop Manager Caught on Cam Calling Customer the N-Word
FIRED
The manager of an autoshop in North Carolina was fired this week after a Black woman recorded the manager calling her the N-word. Sheena Jackson said she went to Auto Performance Center in Garner, near Raleigh, on Monday after her brake sensor lights went off on her BMW. After discussing repairs with the manager, Jackson said she left her phone in her seat in the office with the camera on. The footage, which has since gone viral, captured the manager and mechanic mocking Jackson, claiming she smelled like weed. Then, the manager referred to Jackson by the N-word. “The tension was high,” Jackson told WRAL. “I thought I was going to catch something, but I never thought [I] was going to catch this.” The owner of the autoshop said both the manager and mechanic have been let go.