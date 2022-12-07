FBI Calling for Tips to Find Suspects in Massive North Carolina Blackout
DAY 4
The FBI is seeking tips from the public about the “targeted attack” on two power substations as residents of Moore County, North Carolina, enter their fourth day without electricity. On Saturday evening, two Duke Energy substations were shot at, leaving the stations with severe gunfire damage and some 45,000 residents without access to power. It is unknown whether just one individual or several were involved in the blackout. “The substations are located approximately 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage, North Carolina,” said the FBI in a statement. “The repair process will take days, therefore a state of emergency was declared in Moore County to provide resources to citizens who remain without power.” In a recent federal memo obtained by NewsNation, federal law enforcement officers warned of such an attack, citing similar incidents in Oregon and Washington, with the intent “to cause widespread power failures with the potential impact of social disruption and violent anti-government criminal activity” after an “online call for attacks on critical infrastructure” became evident.