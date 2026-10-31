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Chili’s Diners Suffer Chemical Burns in Horrifying Kitchen Error

A nightmare mix-up of ingredients and cleaning materials is reportedly to blame.

The Chili's logo is seen on the facade of the restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2024. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Raquel Cunha/REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Three customers at a North Carolina Chili’s Grill & Bar suffered chemical burns after an employee mistakenly used a cleaning agent instead of sugar to prepare margaritas, a new report claims. WRAL reports that an employee used an unlabeled container that they thought was sugar to prep the margarita station. Customers experienced chemical burns around their mouths after sipping the drinks and notified restaurant staff. An investigation concluded that the substance was actually a “granulated degreasing chemical.” “This incident highlights the importance of proper chemical labeling, storage, and handling in food service establishments,” Jason Masters, health director of Foothills Health District, told USA Today in a statement. A Chili’s spokesperson told the outlet that it is aware of the “isolated incident” and “took immediate action to support those affected and avoid further injuries.” After a brief suspension for an investigation, the location’s food service permit has been reinstated.

Read it at USA Today

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