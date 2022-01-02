North Carolina Cop Runs Over Pedestrian, Causing ‘Life-Threatening Injuries’

Read it at The News & Observer
A police officer in North Carolina reportedly ran over a pedestrian on New Year’s Eve, leaving the person hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries.” According to a statement cited by the Raleigh News & Observer, High Point police lieutenant Jeffrey Crouse said the pedestrian had been wearing dark clothing and standing in the middle of a highway exit ramp, rendering them difficult to see “until the collision was imminent.” An investigation is underway; officials have not publicized the names of the cop or the accident victim.