North Carolina GOP Censures Sen. Burr for Voting to Convict Trump
‘TRULY SAD DAY’
In what is becoming a familiar ritual, the North Carolina Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Sen. Richard Burr for voting in favor of convicting Donald Trump at last week’s impeachment trial, which ended with his acquittal. Burr responded that the move marked a “truly sad day” for the state GOP and showed that it “has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.” Burr voted twice that holding a trial would be unconstitutional because Trump was out of office, but after his colleagues voted to go ahead, he said he had to side with conviction based on evidence that Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Other state parties have also voted to censure Republicans who went against Trump during and after the election, including Cindy McCain in Arizona, Sen. Bill Cassidy in Louisiana, and Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming. The votes are merely a public reprimand.