North Carolina Lawmakers Pass 12-Week Abortion Ban

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The News & Observer
A bill to ban abortion after 12 weeks is headed to the desk of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who has called it “extreme” and vowed to veto it. Republicans have a supermajority in the state legislature, which means they could override the veto—but only if everyone shows up and votes to do so. North Carolina law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks. The bill passed Thursday is less draconian than some other measures enacted in the South, but still ignited a fierce five-hour debate in the state Senate.