North Korea Blames Israel for Gaza Hospital Bombing, Calls U.S. ‘Accomplice’
‘HIDEOUS WAR CRIME’
North Korea has blamed Israel for the recent explosion at a hospital in Gaza and claimed the attack “was openly committed under the undisguised patronage of the United States.” A spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry on Thursday pointed to U.S. weapons deliveries to Israel and the arrival of American carrier strike groups in the region in claiming that Washington, D.C., has given Israel “a green light to massacre Palestinians without any worries.” The official also said American denials that Israel was to blame for the hospital explosion “shows that the United States is an accomplice who connived at and fostered Israel’s genocide.” The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said 471 died in the blast at the Al-Ahli Hospital on Oct. 17, though the death toll is disputed. A U.S. official said this week that American intelligence operatives have “high confidence” that the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket rather than an Israeli strike.