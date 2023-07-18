CHEAT SHEET
North Korea Fires 2 Missiles as U.S. Docks Nuclear Sub in South Korea
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday morning in an apparent act of defiance—the launch occurred just hours after the U.S. deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time since the 1980’s. The missiles were launched into waters east of the Korean Peninsula from 3:30 a.m. to 3:46 a.m., according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Missile launches of this type have become commonplace for North Korea in recent months. The nation has reportedly test fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022, which have prompted responsive increases of joint military drills between the United States and South Korea.