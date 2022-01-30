North Korea Flexes Muscle With Longest-Range Missile Test in Five Years

Read it at Associated Press
North Korea fired the longest range missile it has tested since 2017 in an act of apparent aggression on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. The militaries of both Japan and South Korea confirmed the test, saying it reached a maximum altitude of 1,242 miles and traveled nearly 500 miles before plunging into the sea. The test is the seventh launch since the start of the year and is thought to be intended to put pressure on the Biden administration over stalled nuclear negotiations.