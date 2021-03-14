Kim Jong Un Reportedly Not Responding to Biden’s Calls
ANYBODY HOME?
The Biden administration has been getting the cold shoulder from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un since February, according to the BBC. Biden’s North Korea team has tried to reach Pyongyang a number of ways to try to ease tensions created by the Trump administration, including the so-called “New York Channel” through the North Korean mission to the United Nations, but have yet to receive a response or even acknowledgement of the efforts. The U.S. and North Korea reached a stalemate in failed talks about the rogue nation’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs last year. Trump met Kim three times, the last of which ended with the then U.S. president walking out of the talks. North Korean state media has also not yet acknowledged Biden as the new U.S. president.