Horrific Northwest Heatwave May Have Already Killed Hundreds of People
HELL ON EARTH
The terrifying heatwave that’s been incinerating the Pacific Northwest this week may have already killed hundreds of people. The extreme heat has been punishing western Canada, Oregon, and Washington—and health officials are reporting unusual spikes in sudden deaths. According to the Associated Press, British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office has recorded 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” since last Friday, which is around three times more than expected. “While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather,” she said. Oregon health officials have linked more than 60 deaths to the extreme heat, while Washington authorities said their figure of 20 deaths is expected to rise. On Wednesday evening, the Canadian town of Lytton was completely evacuated due to wildfires, one day after it recorded Canada’s highest ever temperature.