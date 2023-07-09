Northwestern President Says He ‘May Have Erred’ in Football Hazing Probe

CHEAT SHEET
The president of Northwestern University says that the two-week suspension he gave football coach Pat Fitzgerald after a hazing investigation may not have been enough—after one of the victims described the brutality in an interview with the student newspaper. “I believe I may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald,” President Michael Schill wrote in an email to the campus, explaining the coach should have known what was happening. A former player said the hazing was an open secret and involved a younger player being restrained by upperclassmen dressed in “Purge-like masks” who would dry-hump him in a dark locker room.