Northwestern Player Had ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Shaved Into His Head in Racist Hazing: Lawsuit
‘EXCESSIVE BIGOTRY’
Flanked by his lawyers Wednesday, Ramon Diaz—the latest former Northwestern football player to file a hazing lawsuit against the university—gave a detailed and disturbing account of the alleged mistreatment he suffered at the school. A lineman for NU from 2005 to 2008, Diaz corroborated the physical and sexual abuse allegations raised in previous lawsuits and alleged he experienced “excessive bigotry and racism” during his time in the program. He claimed that when he was a freshman, players shaved “05/05” into the back of his head—the date of Cinco de Mayo—in what Diaz believed was a blatant mocking of his ancestry. “As a result of the bigotry and racism and emotional abuse I suffered, I attempted to commit suicide by abusing painkillers in 2007,” Diaz said at a press conference announcing his lawsuit. It’s the 10th suit filed against Northwestern for the hazing scandal in the last month.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.