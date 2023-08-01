Northwestern University Enlists Loretta Lynch to Probe Hazing ‘Culture’
CULTURE SHOCK
Following last month’s bombshell allegations of heinous hazing in Northwestern University’s football program, the college announced Tuesday its broad steps to address the “potential misconduct in its athletic programs.” Northwestern has enlisted the help of former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch—now with the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison—to “examine the culture of Northwestern Athletics.” According to a press release, Lynch’s review will include monitoring the football team’s locker room, hosting in-person anti-hazing training for all of the school’s athletic teams, and developing an “online tool for reporting complaints” of misconduct. Several players have claimed that abuse and harassment was encouraged within the football team.