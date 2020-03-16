Starved for Sports? There’s Always the Iditarod

Read it at Anchorage Daily News
The NBA, MLB, and NHL are on a coronavirus hiatus, but Americans can still indulge their thirst for competitive sports. The Iditarod began March 7 in Anchorage, Alaska, and just hit the Bering Sea coast with Norwegian Thomas Waerner in the lead. The sled-dog race, which crosses two mountain ranges, ends in Nome, usually in between nine to 12 days. There are 57 mushers competing this year. In a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the winners’ banquet has been postponed.