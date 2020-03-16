CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Starved for Sports? There’s Always the Iditarod

    SNOW DAYS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Yereth Rosen/Reuters

    The NBA, MLB, and NHL are on a coronavirus hiatus, but Americans can still indulge their thirst for competitive sports. The Iditarod began March 7 in Anchorage, Alaska, and just hit the Bering Sea coast with Norwegian Thomas Waerner in the lead. The sled-dog race, which crosses two mountain ranges, ends in Nome, usually in between nine to 12 days. There are 57 mushers competing this year. In a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the winners’ banquet has been postponed.

    Read it at Anchorage Daily News
    ;