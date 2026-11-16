BOSS OF BOSSES Notorious Mexican Drug Lord Dies in Hospital at 80 Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo was convicted of the 1985 killing of a U.S. drug agent. Flor Cordero/REUTERS # 1

The founder of one of Mexico’s first major drug cartels has died in hospital at age 80. Local security authorities said Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo was moved to a private hospital in Guadalajara two days ago, succumbing to multiple organ failures around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, he worked as a police officer and bodyguard for a local governor, becoming known as the “boss of bosses” of Mexican organized crime. His Guadalajara cartel was the first to move cocaine to the U.S. on a massive scale, forging an alliance with Pablo Escobar’s Medellín cartel. Félix Gallardo had been in jail since 1989 when he was sentenced to 40 years on drug-trafficking and weapons charges. In 2017, a federal court found him guilty of the 1985 kidnapping and murders of U.S. Drug Enforcement agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar, which added a further 37-year sentence. Camarena’s killing also caused a diplomatic dispute with Washington. Félix Gallardo denied responsibility, telling Telemundo in a 2021 prison interview, “thirty-two years... is an eternity for a man who did not commit any crime.” Diego Luna played Gallardo Félix in the 2018 Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register