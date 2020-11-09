Notre Dame President Who Got COVID at White House Rose Garden Slams Students for Flouting Virus Rules
THAT’S RICH
Rev. John Jenkins—the Notre Dame president who was forced to apologize to his students for ignoring COVID-19 guidelines at the White House Rose Garden superspreader event this fall—has rebuked his university’s students for their flouting of virus precautions. Jenkins contracted COVID-19 after he was spotted maskless and shaking hands with people at President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett—he later described it as an “error of judgment.” On Sunday, a day after scenes of wild celebrations for Notre Dame’s football win over Clemson, Jenkins had the gall to condemn his students for their admittedly spectacular lapse in social distancing. “As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols,” he wrote in a letter, according to student newspaper The Observer.