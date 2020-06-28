CHEAT SHEET
Novel Coronavirus Deaths Cross 500,000 Worldwide
Another Milestone
Read it at Johns Hopkins University
More than half a million people have died globally from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally of documented COVID-19 cases worldwide. More than a quarter of those who have died have been in the United States, which has lost more lives than any other nation so far in the historic outbreak. The coronavirus also surpassed 10 million confirmed cases globally Sunday, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has suggested actual cases may outnumber identified ones by a factor of ten, at least in the U.S. And deaths have long been almost uncertainly undercounted thanks to uneven standards for attributing fatalities to the disease.