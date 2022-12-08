CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Now Someone Has Fired Shots Near a South Carolina Energy Facility
ANOTHER ONE?
Read it at CBS News
An individual fired shots near a Duke Energy power plant in South Carolina Wednesday evening, on the heels of a “deliberate” attack on a Duke Energy facility in North Carolina. No one was harmed and no outages were reported, a spokesperson for the energy company told CBS News. It’s unclear if the two attacks are connected, but the FBI is working closely with Duke Energy to investigate the incident. In January, the Department of Homeland Security warned that domestic violence extremists would target electricity infrastructure, although the department hasn’t called South Carolina’s attack an act of extremism.