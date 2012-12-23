NRA Stands Firm on Gun Laws

In case its stance wasn’t already clear, the National Rifle Association reaffirmed its opposition to any new gun laws drafted in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. “I know this town wants to argue about gun control,” Wayne LaPierre, the NRA vice president, said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. “I don’t think it will work.” LaPierre reiterated his suggestion that all U.S. schools should have armed guards. "If it's crazy to call for putting police in and securing our schools to protect our children, then call me crazy," he said, insisting that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s push to reinstate the now-expired assault-weapons ban will do nothing to protect children. So far, Republican leaders have been hesitant to back the NRA's proposed plan.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10