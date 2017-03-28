Nunes Will Not Reveal Sources to His Own Panel

Read it at Reuters
U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) reportedly said Tuesday that he will not reveal—even to colleagues on his own panel—the source of his evidence allegedly proving that President Trump and his team were “incidentally” surveilled by the NSA under President Obama. According to Reuters, when Nunes was asked by a Fox News reporter whether he will reveal his source to other committee members—perhaps even in confidence—he said: “We will never reveal those sources and methods.”