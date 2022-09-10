Nurse Saves Baby’s Life After Terrifying Mid-Flight Medical Emergency
‘A HAPPY STORY’
Passengers on board a Spirit Airlines flight gave a standing ovation Thursday night—but not for landing. A nurse on board was able to save a life 36,000 feet in the air when a baby suddenly stopped breathing on the Orlando-bound flight. A Fox 35 meteorologist, Ian Cassette, witnessed the dramatic scene play out when nurse Tamara Panzino’s quick thinking was able to save the day. “When you have to step forward and do what’s right, you do it. It was just a happy story, and it made me feel really good,” Panzino told the outlet. Cassette posted a video of the baby returning to smiles while the passengers stood up to cheer Panzino’s success. “The parents of three month old Anjelé were terrified and had never experienced this before,” Cassette tweeted. “They praised the positive energy of the plane and the heroic actions of Tamara for saving her.”