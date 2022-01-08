Nutjob Crashes Elementary School Class, Drops Racial Slurs and Obscene Images

Read it at Toronto Star
Canadian elementary school students received a surprise visitor this week, after an unidentified person entered their online class and harassed the group with obscene content. “It has come to our attention that someone entered an online class, used anti-Black racial slurs and other inappropriate language, and shared disturbing and graphic images in the online classroom,” said Lisa Barzetti, principal at Collegiate Elementary School, in comments reported by the Toronto Star. School officials said they were “deeply disturbed” by the situation and are investigating; a spokesperson told the Star that they believe the gate-crash was a one-off event.