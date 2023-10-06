CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nutrition Panel Members Linked to Major Food Companies: Report
SWEET SPOT
Read it at The Guardian
Nine out of 20 members of a federal government panel involved in developing nutritional guidelines have significant links to big food companies and other entities that have a substantial stake in the process’ outcome, according to a report. The members of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee were found to have ties to the likes of Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and the National Egg Board, along with other food lobbying groups, according to U.S. Right to Know, a government transparency organization. The report concluded that “with high-risk conflicts of interest still present on the DGAC, the public cannot have confidence that the official dietary advice from the U.S. government is free from industry influence.”