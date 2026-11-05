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HIGH STANDARDS

Turn Your Home Into a Smoking Sanctuary With These Chic Cannabis Essentials

NWTN Home’s elevated weed accessories are designed to double as functional home decor.

NWTN Home

NWTN.

By Aazim Jafarey

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Consuming cannabis as an adult feels very different than doing so as a fresh-faced 21-year-old. So why should your smoking habits make your space feel like a disheveled college dorm room? NWTN Home’s collection of chic smoking essentials offers a more elevated way to enjoy cannabis in the comfort of your home.

NWTN Home is a smokeware brand bringing craftsmanship to the cannabis industry by designing what they call “homeware for the high-minded.” Its weed-associated products are built to double as elegant and functional houseware items, helping you upgrade your home into a full smoking sanctuary.

This hand-poured, marbled ashtray rests atop a sleek melamine rolling tray and includes a helpful brass tool that can assist in your rolling process, making it the perfect blend of form and function.

NWTN Home

Roseland Set

See At NWTN Home

This standout stackable flower pot ashtray set is a surefire solution to keep your space clean—and your houseguests impressed.

NWTN Home

Flower Pots Ashtray Set

Available in four colors

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No cannabis collection is complete without something to smoke out of.

These avant-garde gravity bongs draw inspiration from vintage housewares and are designed to blend seamlessly into your barware and greenware setups.

NWTN Home

Vesper Gravity Bong

Available in four colors

See At NWTN Home

If you’re looking to level up your cannabis collection, NWTN Home has you covered.

Aazim Jafarey
Aazim JafareyAssociate Director of Creative Strategy

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