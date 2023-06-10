NY Politician Caught on Tape Exposing Himself

CHEAT SHEET
A Long Island politician wearing nothing but his birthday regularly stands in the glass-front doorway of his home as a van for a special-needs adult rolls by—and there’s video, the New York Post reports. The driver of the van posted footage of her May 25 journey past Babylon town council candidate Kevin Sabella’s home to social media, but she says it’s happened at least 10 times in the last couple of months. “I started to notice him waiting by the window and watching me come down the block,” Victoria Lombardi told the newspaper. The police have been alerted.