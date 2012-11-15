NY Power Companies Subpoenaed

CHEAT SHEET
New Yorkers who had to live in the dark for days or weeks after Hurricane Sandy struck may soon have their day in court. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has subpoenaed local electrical providers Con Ed and Long Island Power Authority for documents pertaining to their preparation for, handling of, and response to power outages during the storm. It’s possible that criminal charges could be brought against the companies if it’s determined they broke consumer-protection laws, requiring they provide “safe and adequate service.”