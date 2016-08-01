NY to Ban Pokemon Go from Sex Offenders

CHEAT SHEET
New York state plans to ban sex offenders from using popular augmented-reality mobile game Pokémon Go over concerns that wandering children could be vulnerable to sexual predators. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to limit what games offenders are able to use and sent a letter to the game's developer asking if it can help in the process. “Protecting New York’s children is priority number one and, as technology evolves, we must ensure these advances don't become new avenues for dangerous predators to prey on new victims," Cuomo said.