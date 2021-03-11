NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Rages: ‘Disgusting’ Cuomo Must Go
FLAMETHROWER
During a Thursday press conference on vaccinations, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio unleashed on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a day after a sixth woman came forward to accuse Cuomo of groping her in the governor’s residence in Albany last year. De Blasio had, until now, stopped short of echoing the 55 state legislators who have called on Cuomo to resign. “Do you find that you're ready to do the same?” a reporter asked on Thursday. “A direct call for his resignation?” That’s when de Blasio, who despises Cuomo, and Cuomo him—took his most brutal shot yet.
“It’s not one, it’s not two, it’s not three, it’s not four, it’s not five, it’s six women who have come forward, is deeply troubling, this specific allegation. The governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place, and then sexually assaulted her, is absolutely unacceptable. It is disgusting to me. And he can no longer serve as governor. It's as simple as that… [T]hese six women have come forward with such powerful painful stories, and particularly this most recent report is just disqualifying. He just can't serve as governor anymore.”
Before the sixth accuser came forward, Cuomo had denied touching anyone inappropriately.