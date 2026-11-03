Politician, 34, Debuts Divisive New Facial Hair
One person said he now looks like “Super Mario in disguise.”
New York City’s mayor has revealed a divisive new look.
Zohran Mamdani, 34, debuted a thick mustache on November 1, sparking mixed reactions online.
Before the facial hair change-up, the millennial politician had been the city’s first mayor with a beard since 1913, when William Jay Gaynor died in office.
A representative from his office told The Cut that the mayor is participating in Movember to “raise awareness around men’s health this month.”
The mayor was last seen wearing his signature beard at Halloween celebrations and in a Día de los Muertos video shared over the weekend.
By Sunday morning, however, his luscious beard was nowhere to be found in photos and videos of Mamdani handing out water to runners at Sunday’s New York City Marathon.
“No f---king way!” one runner gushed. After the mayor told her she was doing great, beating his time by three minutes, she disagreed, but said, “You have changed my whole race right now.”
By the time the Buffalo Bills-Baltimore Ravens game rolled around on Sunday afternoon, a slight shadow had already started to appear as he watched the football game with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
On Monday, The Cut declared him “Mayor Mustache,” sharing photos of his new look and prompting divided reactions.
“Movember? He is pulling it off,” one person commented on Instagram with a heart-eyed emoji.
Another disagreed: “I prefer the old look. Not this.”
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Some even mistakenly thought the person photographed was not Mamdani at all: “I thought it was someone dressing up like him for Halloween.”
One popular Instagram comment with almost 30,000 likes compared him to a popular mustached game character, reading, “He looks like Super Mario in disguise.”
The politician’s hair previously made headlines in June when he confirmed that he takes minoxidil, a hair-loss prevention medication, to maintain his thick strands and impressive hairline.
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