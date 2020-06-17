NYC Mom to File $10 Million Claim After Arrest for Improperly Wearing Face Mask on Subway

Read it at ABC
A New York City woman said she will be filing a $10 million notice of claim against the city for excessive force after being arrested on a subway platform for improperly wearing a face mask. Kaleemah Rozier said she was in the Brooklyn Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station with her 5-year-old son when several NYPD officers approached her. They said she was not properly wearing a face mask as is required on the subway and in stations, and that when she was asked to comply she refused, swore at officers and threatened to cough on them. Rozier said at least six officers pulled her son away from her and “pushed in the back of her head and neck to the ground, had her arm pulled and twisted, had a knee pressed in the back of her neck and forcefully placed in handcuffs.” A video of the incident circulated social media.