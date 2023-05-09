CHEAT SHEET
NYC Suburban Counties Push Back on Eric Adams’ Migrant Relocation Plan
Two counties in the New York City suburbs have declared a state of emergency after Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to relocate migrants to the area. After Rockland County in New York declared its state of emergency on Saturday, neighboring Orange County followed on Monday, the Hudson Valley Post reported. Adams has said the plan would provide asylum seekers with housing and social services while they build a new life—but local officials aren’t so supportive. “There is nothing humanitarian about a Sanctuary City sending busloads of people to a County that does not have the infrastructure to care for them,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. “It’s the same as throwing them in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to swim.”