NYPD Fatally Shoot Man Who Opened Fire Near Outdoor Christmas Concert
‘EVERYBODY IS IN SHOCK’
New York City police officers shot a man who opened fire at an outdoor Christmas concert near a church on Sunday, church and city officials said. Two people were hospitalized, according to The New York Times, including the shooter, who suffered fatal injuries. According to City Council Member Mark Levine, whose district includes the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, the shooter was firing “indiscriminately” and yelling that he wanted to be killed. “It was just beautiful, and then at the end this person started shooting. Everybody is in shock,” Lisa Schubert, a spokesperson for the cathedral who witnessed the shooting, told the Times. “The shooter could have killed a lot of people. There were hundreds of people here and he shot at least 20 times.”