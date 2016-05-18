NYPD Kills Knife-Wielding Man in Manhattan

New York police shot and killed a knife-wielding man in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. The New York Post reports the man allegedly lunged at police before he was shot by an officer and a sergeant; and Yahoo News reports that one of the policemen, who was minorly injured in the struggle, was in tears after the shooting. Police reportedly fired nine shots at the man, but it was not clear how man times he was hit. NBC 4 New York reports the 46-year-old man was dressed in business-casual attire. A 46-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening graze wounds from a bullet and is expected to recover. The incident reportedly started with the man, who police described as belligerent, arguing with a store clerk after he went inside to buy beer.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10