NYPD Treating Historic Judge’s Death as Suspicious

The New York Police Department is now treating the death of a pioneering judge who was found in the Hudson River as “suspicious,” and extra officers have been assigned to the case to find out what happened. Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, was found dead in the water last week, and initial reports indicated police suspected she may have committed suicide. She was the first black female to serve on the state’s top court and America’s first Muslim judge. “We’re looking at it as a suspicious death at this point,” said NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis. “We haven’t found any clear indications of criminality, but at this point we can’t say for sure. We’re hoping if anyone could shed any light into the hours before her disappearance, it would help us establish what happened.”
