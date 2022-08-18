NYPD Watchdog Loses Gig Over Claims He Sexually Harassed Colleagues for Over a Decade
‘JAWS DROPPED’
Charles Guria, the soon-to-be New York Police Department inspector general and former King’s County Assistant District Attorney, lost his job offer Thursday over new allegations that he’d sexually harassed seven former colleagues, including former prosecutors and interns, the New York Post reports. Nine anonymous former and current prosecutors, who accused the former chief of the Brooklyn DA’s Civil Rights and Police Integrity Bureau of targeting “young” and “inexperienced” staffers, spoke out about the claims to the Post. The city rescinded Guria’s offer for the watchdog position starting Sept. 12 after becoming aware of the Post’s investigation, which uncovered accusations that Guria touched and ogled staffers, took inappropriate photos of them, and made obscene comments about their bodies and breasts. “When people in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office heard that this guy was getting put in charge of policing the police, jaws dropped all over Joralemon Street,” Jane Manning, a former sex crimes prosecutor, told the outlet. Guria, 61, has denied the allegations.