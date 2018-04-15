NYT: GOP Needs to Enforce ‘Rule of Law’ on Trump

In an editorial that will reportedly take up “a full page in Monday’s print edition,” the New York Times editorial board called for Republican lawmakers to take a stand against President Trump if he attempts to “cripple or shut down an investigation... into his campaign and administration.” In the editorial, headlined “The President Is Not Above the Law,” the Times wrote that if Trump fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or special counsel Robert Mueller, he will “be striking at the foundation of the American government, attempting to set a precedent that a president, alone among American citizens, is above the law.” The editorial board also cited the investigation into former President Bill Clinton, Watergate, and the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as testaments to the importance of the “rule of law.” The Times wrote that “more Republicans need to make it clear that they won’t tolerate any action against” Mueller or Rosenstein. If GOP lawmakers do not take action, the Times said the future of the presidency and the “the American experiment itself” hangs in the balance.
