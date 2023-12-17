NYT Staffers Form Union Caucus to Fight for Journalistic Neutrality: Report
LONG TIME COMING
Dozens of New York Times employees—including notable journalists like Megan Twohey, Julian Barnes and Emily Bazelon—have created an “independence caucus” within their union, NewsGuild-CWA, according to The Wall Street Journal. Multiple controversies occurred recently, including when a politician was invited to join the staffers’ picket line, when the union held a meeting to discuss whether to issue a statement calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, as well as the union issuing a public condemnation over the Times’ coverage of transgender issues. “We see this caucus as, in part, a way to continue important conversations in our union about how to respect and balance the different priorities of our broad membership,” Megan Twohey wrote in a Slack message to members.