Illinois Man Dies After Killing 3 Family Members, Setting Home on Fire
HORROR STORY
A community just outside downtown Chicago was asked to shelter in place Friday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance involving multiple gunshots. Upon arriving, officers discovered two people in the driveway of an Oak Forest home and another lying in the road nearby, city officials said in a statement. All three victims died in area hospitals. Neighbors told ABC7 Chicago that they saw a man shoot his family outside the home before barricading himself inside and torching the house. While the fire raged on, a juvenile was able to get out, police said. After putting the blaze out, authorities found a fourth body inside who they believe to be the offender. Neighbors told ABC7 that the family had lived in the home for about eight years, and that they noticed they had been arguing and screaming in recent weeks.